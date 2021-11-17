Vietnam envoy for more export from Bangladesh to Vietnam to reduce trade gap 

Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien on Wednesday said Bangladesh should export more to Vietnam there to reduce the trade gap.

"Several Vietnamese companies are still in operation in Bangladesh and they are doing well," he said during a courtesy call to Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman.

Vietnam envoy underscored that bilateral trade between Vietnam and Bangladesh will boost manifold, read a press release.

"However, for that Bangladesh needs to develop in the logistic sector like improved port facilities having easy loading and unloading processes," he added.

He also requested the business community of Bangladesh to send trade delegations to Vietnam for more interactions between the two parties.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman welcoming the Vietnamese delegation said Vietnam is the 18th largest import partner and 44th largest export market of Bangladesh.

"In FY2020-21, bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam reached $739.89 million, where export and import was $61.29 million and $678.6 million respectively," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of direct flight between Dhaka and Hanoi.

Rizwan also sought Vietnam's support to Bangladesh to become a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Members of the visiting Vietnamese delegation also took part in the discussion.

During the meeting, DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin and Vice President Monowar Hossain along with the board of directors of DCCI were also present.