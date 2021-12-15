Video makers of Walton Refrigerator get lakhs of taka reward

Walton Refrigerator authorities awarded top three video content creators among ten who participated in the final round of the second season of its video making contest titled 'Smart Fridge, Smart Maker'.

The top three contestants respectively received Taka 3, 2 and 1 lakh as rewards with crests for each while the rest have been given gifts and crests, said a press release.

Earlier, in the first round of the contest, the top ten content creators received Tk 50,000 as reward by which they made video contents with maximum of 2 minute length on 5 selected themes given by Walton authorities for second round.

On Sunday (12 December, 2021) the video contents submitted by the top ten content creators were placed at the grand finale held at Walton corporate office in Dhaka where the winners were picked and given rewards.

National Film Award winning actress Kusum Sikder, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan were the judges in the grand finale.

WHIL's DMD Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Refrigerator's CBO Anisur Rahman Mollick, Senior Executive Directors FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, Firoj Alam and Amin Khan were also present on the occasion.

The top three video makers are- Team Falcon, Alam Morshed and Mesbah Kamal. Seven other winners are- Shoriful Islam Shamim, Kalpachitra Production, Motion Flex, Sarwar Jahan Apu, Team Pythagoras, The Story Tellers and Tanim Abdullah.

Reacting to the award, Shamim Ahmed, representative of Team Falcon, said, "We are glad to be here today and as far as we know, no other organization in the country has arranged such a programme before. The video-making themes were also wonderful and well-timed. I hope such events will continue in the future to encourage our creativity."

The first round of the contest was held from 6 October to 5 November.