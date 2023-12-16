Victory Day celebrated with due dignity at BADC

On 16 December 2023, the 53rd Great Victory Day was celebrated in Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) with due dignity.

On the occasion of the day, the national flag was hoisted in front of Krishi Bhawan, Sech Bhawan, Seed Bhawan, and all the field-level offices and educational institutions under BADC at sunrise.

On the occasion of Victory Day, BADC Chairman (Grade-1) Abdullah Sajjad laid wreaths at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the memorial of the martyred freedom fighters of BADC in the Great Liberation War, installed at Krishi Bhawan in Dilkushar, Dhaka under the leadership of NDC.

All levels of BADC officials and employees were present at this time. On the other hand, a team led by the member director (Seeds and Horticulture) of BADC paid tributes at the National Memorial at Savar.