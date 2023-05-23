Vice chairman of Incepta Vaccines Ltd recognised as a CIP

Akter Zahan Hasnin Muktadir, the vice-chairman of Incepta Vaccines Ltd, has been recognised for her significant contribution to the country's economy, reads a press release.

The Ministry of Industries bestowed upon her the prestigious title of a commercially important person (CIP) in the "Mid-Level Industry" category.

In an event held at the InterContinental Dhaka, Akter Zahan Hasnin Muktadir was presented with a memento and CIP card.

The event, titled "CIP (Industry) 2021 Award Ceremony", was graced by the presence of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, who attended as the chief guest.

The achievement of the CIP award is a testament to Akter Jahan Hasneen Muktadir's dedication and hard work.

Officials and employees of Incepta have congratulated her for this well-deserved recognition, added the release.