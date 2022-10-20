Veritas Academy to host event focusing on innovative education

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:40 pm

Representational image. Illustration: Asifur Rahman
Representational image. Illustration: Asifur Rahman

Veritas Academy, an advanced tertiary and professional training institute in Dhaka, is going to host an exclusive event for educators on Friday (21 October) afternoon in Gulshan to promote innovation in technology and pedagogy.

Educators and leading professionals from across the city will attend the event including renowned academics from North South University, IBA and Brac University, said a press release.

Celebrated faces like Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq, founder and former CEO of Sindabad.com, Barrister Rashna Imam, advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Don Sumdany, renowned corporate trainer and popular author, will also attend the event, it reads.

All the guests will exchange their unique views on the means of bringing innovative education in Bangladesh focusing on the 21st century.

Sharing the purpose behind the special event, Barrister Zubi Bin Moosa, one of the founders of Veritas Academy, said, "Veritas Academy aims to be the preeminent model for education in Bangladesh, and our endeavour is to build a community of scholars who are not only luminaries in their field of expertise, but also possess the compassion befitting a teacher's noble undertaking."

"The academy will play a leading role in bringing about a significant change in the education sector by adding new dimensions and enhancing skills in the education and corporate sector as per the 'Sustainable Development Goals' plan of the Prime Minister," he added.

