Vejthani Hospital launches info centre in Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 02:12 pm

Vejthani Hospital launches info centre in Dhaka

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 02:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Vejthani Hospital, a Healthcare Asia award-winning hospital in Thailand, has recently launched its information centre in Bangladesh at the capital's Panthapath along with their local representative MediAider.

Patients from Bangladesh will now be able to get information about treatments in Vejthani and book doctors' appointments through MediAider.

On 11 February, Vejthani Hospital organised a seminar titled "Innovative Spine Surgery" in Banani Club, Dhaka, which was attended by eminent spine surgeon Dr Ekkaphol Larpumnuayphol.

Dr Ekkaphol talked about the problems that are associated with the human spine such as imbalance issues, deformity issues and stenosis.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He presented the solutions that Vejthani hospital has to offer in order to tackle these issues. These solutions include ACDF surgery, Total Disc Replacement Surgeries, Rods and Screw Fixation, Scoliosis Deformity Correction and Common Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Surgery.

At the seminar, Dr Ekkaphol emphasised the effectiveness of minimally invasive spine surgeries which use small incisions along the spine and how these are done through O-Arm navigation and robotic assistance.

Robot-assisted balance therapy and hydrotherapy were also key topics of his presentation.

Vejthani hospital's International marketing supervisor Joni Javz Sardon presented the modern treatment facilities available at Vejthani hospital.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A former patient and actor Jeetu Ahsan was a guest speaker in the seminar who talked about his seamless experience under Vejthani's care and how the friendliness and openness of the doctors made him optimistic about his issues.

Additional DIG Tanvir Momtaz, Chairman of MediAider, local representative of Vejthani Hospital Sheikh Shaer Hassan and CEO Shabbir Ahmad Tamim also addressed the seminar.

Vejthani hospital was founded in 1994 with a vision to be the best hospital in the South East Asia region. Vejthani hospital is recognised as a JCI Accredited hospital which assures state-of-the-art medical care and facilities. It has 500 beds for in-patients and provides medical assistance to over 3 Lakh people in 140 countries.

Bangladesh

Vejthani Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

4h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

18h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

19h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms