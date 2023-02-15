Vejthani Hospital launches info centre in Dhaka

Vejthani Hospital, a Healthcare Asia award-winning hospital in Thailand, has recently launched its information centre in Bangladesh at the capital's Panthapath along with their local representative MediAider.

Patients from Bangladesh will now be able to get information about treatments in Vejthani and book doctors' appointments through MediAider.

On 11 February, Vejthani Hospital organised a seminar titled "Innovative Spine Surgery" in Banani Club, Dhaka, which was attended by eminent spine surgeon Dr Ekkaphol Larpumnuayphol.

Dr Ekkaphol talked about the problems that are associated with the human spine such as imbalance issues, deformity issues and stenosis.

He presented the solutions that Vejthani hospital has to offer in order to tackle these issues. These solutions include ACDF surgery, Total Disc Replacement Surgeries, Rods and Screw Fixation, Scoliosis Deformity Correction and Common Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Surgery.

At the seminar, Dr Ekkaphol emphasised the effectiveness of minimally invasive spine surgeries which use small incisions along the spine and how these are done through O-Arm navigation and robotic assistance.

Robot-assisted balance therapy and hydrotherapy were also key topics of his presentation.

Vejthani hospital's International marketing supervisor Joni Javz Sardon presented the modern treatment facilities available at Vejthani hospital.

A former patient and actor Jeetu Ahsan was a guest speaker in the seminar who talked about his seamless experience under Vejthani's care and how the friendliness and openness of the doctors made him optimistic about his issues.

Additional DIG Tanvir Momtaz, Chairman of MediAider, local representative of Vejthani Hospital Sheikh Shaer Hassan and CEO Shabbir Ahmad Tamim also addressed the seminar.

Vejthani hospital was founded in 1994 with a vision to be the best hospital in the South East Asia region. Vejthani hospital is recognised as a JCI Accredited hospital which assures state-of-the-art medical care and facilities. It has 500 beds for in-patients and provides medical assistance to over 3 Lakh people in 140 countries.