Vejthani hospital expands reach with new representative office

Vejthani Hospital, a leading healthcare institution known for its commitment to providing world-class medical services, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Dhaka Representative Office, further strengthening its presence and accessibility to international patients.

The Vejthani Hospital Representative Office is strategically located in (6th Floor Master Trade Centre, 89 Mohakhali C/A Bir Uttam A K Khandakar Road, Dhaka 1212 Bangladesh), and it will serve as a vital hub for facilitating communication and support for patients seeking healthcare services at Vejthani Hospital.

With this expansion, Vejthani Hospital aims to make it even more convenient for patients from around the world to access its advanced medical treatments and expertise.

Key features of the Vejthani Hospital Representative Office include:

• Patient Support: The office will provide comprehensive support to international patients, including assistance with inquiries, appointment scheduling, visa and travel arrangements, and accommodation options.

• Multilingual Staff: A team of highly skilled and multilingual representatives will be on hand to assist patients in their preferred language, ensuring clear communication and a comfortable experience throughout their medical journey.

• Information and Consultations: The office will offer informative materials and consultation services, enabling patients to learn more about Vejthani Hospital's specialised medical services and expert medical professionals

• Seamless Referrals: The Representative Office will facilitate smooth transitions for patients referred to Vejthani Hospital by their healthcare providers or insurance companies, ensuring continuity of care

• Health and Wellness Resources: Patients can access a wealth of information on healthcare tips, medical tourism, and wellness programs through the office's resources.

Vejthani Hospital has a long-standing reputation for excellence in healthcare, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of medical professionals specialising in various fields, including cardiology, orthopaedics, oncology, and more. Masha Zhigunova, International Marketing Manager of Vejthani Hospital, commented on this significant development, saying, "The establishment of the Vejthani Hospital Representative Office reflects our commitment to extending our world-class healthcare services to Bangladesh.

We understand the importance of providing personalised support to international patients, and our new office will play a pivotal role in ensuring their journey to optimal health is seamless and stress-free." For more information about Vejthani Hospital and its new Representative Office,

please visit www.vejthani.com or contact the Vejthani Hospital team at email: [email protected], Contact No: (+8801721601044 Representative Office) Head Office: 1 Ladprao Road 111, Klong-Chan, Bangkapi, Bangkok, 10240 Hotline: +66854852333

Bangladesh Representative Office: 6th Floor Master Trade Centre, 89 Mohakhali C/A Bir Uttam A K Khandakar Road, Dhaka 1212 Bangladesh. Contact No: +8801721601044