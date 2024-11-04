Veet celebrates twenty years of journey with "Agiye Jao Attobisshashey” campaign

Veet celebrates twenty years of journey with &quot;Agiye Jao Attobisshashey” campaign

 In celebration of its 20th anniversary in Bangladesh, Veet is launching a special television series titled "Agiye Jao Attobisshashey" with Deepto TV to honour the strength, resilience, and courage of Bangladeshi women.

The show will premiere on Deepto TV. Zakia Bari Mamo, a popular Bangladeshi actress and model, will host it.

Veet's anniversary marks two decades of helping women feel beautiful and confident in Bangladesh. The title "Agiye Jao Attobisshashey", which means "Move Forward with Confidence," reflects Veet's commitment to inspiring women and giving them a platform to share their powerful life stories.

The series will feature ten inspiring women from different backgrounds and professions who have made a turn-around in her life despite many obstacles. These women have overcome challenges, broken stereotypes, and dedicated themselves, eventually becoming where they are today. From business leaders to teachers, athletes to advocates, these women reflect the values of strength and determination that Veet has always supported in 20 years of its journey in Bangladesh.

