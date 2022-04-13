VCPEAB elects new executive committee

Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) has elected its new executive committee for the 2022-24 fiscal year.

Shameem Ahsan, partner of Pegasus Tech Ventures, has been re-elected as the President of the VCPEAB, said a press release on Wednesday.

Dr Zia U Ahmed, chairman of VIPB Asset Management Company Ltd, has been elected senior vice president, while Asif Mahmood, managing director of SEAF Bangladesh Ventures LLC, and Shafique-Ul-Azam, managing director of BD Venture Limited, have been elected as vice presidents.

The newly elected executive committee for 2022-2024 was announced by the Chairman of the Election Commission, Aftab Ul Islam, former chairman of BD Venture Ltd and board director of Bangladesh Bank, on Tuesday.

Sami Ahmed, managing director of Startup Bangladesh Ltd, and Mahbub H Mazumder, founder of Athena Venture and Equities Ltd, were present as the member of election commission, while Lt General A Hafiz (Retd), founder of Maslin Capital, was present as the member of appeal board.

The other newly elected board directors are Shawkat Hossain, managing director of Velocity Asia Ltd, Sonia Bashir Kabir, managing director of SBK Tech Venture, Tanveer Ali, chief investment officer of Constellation Asset Management Company Ltd, KH Asadul Islam, managing director and CEO of Alliance Capital Asset Management Limited, and Javed Noor, general manager of IDLC Asset Management Limited.

The re-elected President Shameem also served as President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).

Shameem Ahsan, Co-Author of Startup Kingdom and Managing Director of eGeneration Limited, has been awarded the Commercially Important Person (CIP) status for the fourth year in a row for his pivotal role in the growth and development of the country's ICT sector.

Dr Zia U Ahmed has more than 30 years of experience in development finance in South Asia. He is also the chairman of Terra Resources International Investment and Marketing Services Inc USA. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia, USA and BA from the University of Oklahoma, USA.

Asif Mahmood is the founder and Chairman of ADN Group. He is an active member of the DCCI, KBCCI, WIBA, and BACCO. Shafique-Ul-Azam is the former managing director of MIDAS Financing Ltd.