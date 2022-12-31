VC Akhtaruzzaman greets DU family marking New Year-2023

31 December, 2022
VC Akhtaruzzaman greets DU family marking New Year-2023

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman congratulated all the teachers, students, officers, employees, alumni and members of the university family on the occasion of Christian New Year-2023.

In a felicitations message, the Vice Chancellor wished everyone happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being, reads a press release.

He also said that 2023 will be a promising year after overcoming all the obstacles and facing the global multi-faceted challenges arising due to Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Vice-Chancellor sought the kind cooperation of all concerned to take the university to greater heights through growth.

