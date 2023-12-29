VBD Mymensingh elects new leadership for 2024

29 December, 2023
Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD) Mymensingh District Board Election-2024 results have been revealed where Former Project officer Tanvir Ahamed has been elected as President, and Former Human Resource Officer Partho Saha has been elected as General Secretary.

The Chief Election Commission made the official declaration via Facebook live broadcast on the VBD-verified Facebook page on 28 December at 9:00pm, reads a press release.

The newly elected team comprises  Mst. Fahmida Akter Sayma as Vice President, Tasrif Mollik as  Human Resource Officer, Bishal Kumar Shaha as Project Officer, Hosney Ara Nabila as treasurer and MD Tafsirul Islam Shanto as Public Relations Officer.

Tanvir Ahamed expressed his gratitude, "I feel truly blessed that our committee members have chosen me as President. I've been working with VBD since 2020, serving in various positions. I look forward to creating an impact by implementing new community projects through collaboration."

Partho Saha shared his perspective, stating, "New positions come with new responsibilities. I will strive to give my best effort for this organization. I feel very fortunate to have obtained this position."

Reflecting on VBD's journey, it began in 2011 under Jaaggo Foundation's Youth Development Program, with the Mymensingh District Board initiated in 2015. Presently, more than 10 Institute volunteers are actively engaged. Notable institutions include Mymensingh Medical College, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Ananda Mohon College, Nursing Institute, Home Economics College, and Polytechnic Institute.

VBD Mymensingh District is committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its initiatives and collaborations with other organizations. The elected board is poised to lead the organisation into a new era of growth and community impact.
 

