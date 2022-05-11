 ‘Vanguard AML Growth Fund' declares 15% cash dividend

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:20 pm

 ‘Vanguard AML Growth Fund' declares 15% cash dividend

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
 ‘Vanguard AML Growth Fund&#039; declares 15% cash dividend

 'Vanguard AML Growth Fund' has declared  15% (i.e. Tk. 1.50 per unit) cash dividend for the year that ended on 31 March, 2022 .

The Trustee Committee of 'Vanguard AML Growth Fund' has approved the Audited Financial Statements, reads a press release.

The fund is managed by 'Vanguard Asset Management Ltd.'.

The Unit holders, whose names appeared in the registers of the Vanguard AML Growth Fund on March 31, 2022; will be entitled to receive the proclaimed dividend.

As of 31 March, 2022; fund has generated Earning per Unit (EPU) Tk. 2.69 and the Net Asset Value (NAV) at market price for Tk. 14.10 per unit and at cost price for Tk. 13.83 per unit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

