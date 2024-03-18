Van driver Humayun in Cumilla becomes a millionaire by buying a Walton fridge

Popular film actor Amin Khan hands over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Humayun Sarker, who became millionaire buying a Walton refrigerator. Photo: Courtesy

Humayun Sarker, a van driver from Debidwar upazila of Cumilla, has become a millionaire after he purchased a Walton refrigerator under the 'nonstop millionaire' offer, announced by the company for its nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-20.'

Earlier, a total of 31 customers became millionaires in the digital campaign, reads a press release.

With the slogan of 'Best product, Best offer', the country's electronics giant Walton has launched the campaign's season-20 across the country with the offer of a 'Nonstop Millionaire' benefit.

In Season 20, customers are offered 'nonstop millionaire' on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform 'E-plaza' across the country.

In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available.

On Saturday (16 March), popular film actor Amin Khan handed over a check of Tk10 lakh to Humayun Sarker at a program held in front of Chowdhury Electronics, one of the distributors' showrooms of Walton, at the new market area of the municipal area in Cumilla.

The function was also attended, among others, by Municipal Mayor Saiful Islam Shamim, Local Politician Mamunur Rashid Mamun, Upazila Awami League President Abul Kashem, Walton's Executive Director Monirul Haque Mona, Divisional Sales Manager Sohel Rana, Regional Sales Manager Rakibul Hasan, Chowdhury Electronics' Proprietor Saiful Islam Chowdhury.

Hailing from Gunaighor village of the upazila, Humayun Sarker bought a fridge at Tk45,200 from Chowdhury Electronics on 9 March.

His name, mobile number and the model number of the purchased fridge are digitally registered.

Later, he received a message from Walton on his mobile with the notification that he was awarded Tk10 lakh.

Thanking Walton authorities, Humayun Sarker said, "I have never imagined that I would get Tk10 lakh just buying a fridge. This money has changed my life. Walton proves that it keeps the promises given to customers."

Calling upon all to purchase and use homemade products, film actor Amin Khan said, "We should buy homemade products to strengthen country's economy and creating employment."

Following the upcoming Eid festivals, Walton has targeted to meet about 80% of the total demand for refrigerators in the local market.

To achieve this target, Walton released more than three hundred models and designs of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the market. These refrigerators' price is between Tk14,990 and Tk2 lakh.

Using AIOT-based smart technology, intelligent inverter, Nano health care and anti-fungal door gasket technology in Walton refrigerators, along with easy installment facility for maximum 36 months, 12-year warranty on compressor with 1-year replacement facility, 5-year free after-sales service, and swift after-sales service from the nationwide ISO certified service centers are resulted in turning into the most loved brand in the local refrigerator market.