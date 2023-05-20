Uzbek delegation meets chamber of commerce officials

Bakhromjon A'loyev, deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan along with his official delegation had a meeting with Md Habib Ullah Dawn, president of Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CIS-BCCI) and his Board of Directors on Friday (19 May) at a hotel in Dhaka.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and ways and means of enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh especially in the private sector, reads a press release.

A'loyev expressed Uzbekistan's keenness to increase trade with Bangladesh and said that his country is interested in joint ventures and more business interaction between the two countries.

Members of CIS-BCCI who are involved in the textile, pharmaceutical, and agro-processed products industries spoke highly of the potential of these markets in Uzbekistan and urged the Uzbek government to extend more facilities for joint venture initiatives.

Dawn said that CIS-BCCI is the only chamber in Bangladesh that works exclusively to promote bilateral trade between Bangladesh and CIS countries. He said that his chamber attaches great importance to increasing cooperation and trade facilitation between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, especially in the sectors of tourism, pharmaceuticals, jute goods, hospitality services, and agro-processed products.

CIS-BCCI Chamber also stressed connectivity for passengers as well as cargo by air.

Appreciating CIS-BCCI Chamber's role, the Uzbek deputy foreign minister assured of all-out cooperation and assistance for business facilitation and more business interaction between the two countries.

He also assured that he will make an attempt so that the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce can sign an MoU with CIS-BCCI for regular business interaction through Zoom meetings, holding of trade fairs in both countries and exchange of business delegation under a joint initiative.

Besides the deputy foreign minister, four high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan ‍and the honorary consul of Uzbekistan in Bangladesh also attend the meeting.

CIS-BCCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President Jadab Debnath, Adviser Mahbub Islam Runu and Directors of the Board were also present at the meeting.