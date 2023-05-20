Uzbek delegation meets chamber of commerce officials

Corporates

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 12:03 pm

Related News

Uzbek delegation meets chamber of commerce officials

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 12:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bakhromjon A'loyev, deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan along with his official delegation had a meeting with Md Habib Ullah Dawn, president of Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CIS-BCCI) and his Board of Directors on Friday (19 May) at a hotel in Dhaka.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and ways and means of enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh especially in the private sector, reads a press release.

A'loyev expressed Uzbekistan's keenness to increase trade with Bangladesh and said that his country is interested in joint ventures and more business interaction between the two countries.

Members of CIS-BCCI who are involved in the textile, pharmaceutical, and agro-processed products industries spoke highly of the potential of these markets in Uzbekistan and urged the Uzbek government to extend more facilities for joint venture initiatives.

Dawn said that CIS-BCCI is the only chamber in Bangladesh that works exclusively to promote bilateral trade between Bangladesh and CIS countries. He said that his chamber attaches great importance to increasing cooperation and trade facilitation between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, especially in the sectors of tourism, pharmaceuticals, jute goods, hospitality services, and agro-processed products.

CIS-BCCI Chamber also stressed connectivity for passengers as well as cargo by air.

Appreciating CIS-BCCI Chamber's role, the Uzbek deputy foreign minister assured of all-out cooperation and assistance for business facilitation and more business interaction between the two countries.

He also assured that he will make an attempt so that the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce can sign an MoU with CIS-BCCI for regular business interaction through Zoom meetings, holding of trade fairs in both countries and exchange of business delegation under a joint initiative.

Besides the deputy foreign minister, four high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan ‍and the honorary consul of Uzbekistan in Bangladesh also attend the meeting.

CIS-BCCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President Jadab Debnath, Adviser Mahbub Islam Runu and Directors of the Board were also present at the meeting.

CIS-BCCI / Uzbekistan / Bilateral Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

3h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities