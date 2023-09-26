UWC National Committee of Bangladesh celebrates 'UWC DAY'

26 September, 2023, 03:10 pm
UWC National Committee of Bangladesh celebrates 'UWC DAY'

Photo: Courtesy
The United World College (UWC) National Committee of Bangladesh observed "UWC DAY" on the 21 September to celebrate 60 years of educating for peace. It is a day of celebration for all campuses and national committees of UWC worldwide.

UWC Day is a moment to celebrate the strength and diversity of the UWC movement. It is also a chance to recognize and honor the inspiring changemakers who have blazed new paths for education, giving students the tools and experience needed to become future peacebuilders. 

Since its inception in 1962, UWC has championed education as a route to a more peaceful and sustainable future, inspiring young people from all walks of life to become agents of positive change. Beginning with the founding of UWC Atlantic, UWC has grown into a thriving global community, which now includes 18 schools and colleges across four continents.

The UWC National Committee of Bangladesh is a non-profit organization that selects students from Bangladesh to complete their two-year IB Diploma program at the 18 UWC schools and colleges globally. They also provide need-based financial assistance as a part of commitment to breaking down the financial and socio-economic barriers to education.

President of the UWC National Committee of Bangladesh Raquib Md Fakhrul, along with the National Committee Members, the Heads of various schools, Consular representatives, Alumni and their parents were present to celebrate UWC day. According to Md Fakhrul, in 2023 their efforts to empower young minds resulted in 25 placements in 8 UWC's around the world. The UWC community in Bangladesh continues to grow, with over 400 alumni, who are currently making a difference in various fields.

This remarkable growth serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the current and future students to foster stronger and deeper connections. This platform allows to strengthen our commitment to positive change, and uplift the UWC mission as part of a larger. 60,000-strong global alumni network, reads a press release. 

