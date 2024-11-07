UU hosts seminar on sustainable development goals for a healthy planet

Uttara University organised a significant Sustainable Development Goals for a Healthy Planet seminar on in the UU Multipurpose Hall.

Uttara University's Institutional Ranking Cell (IRC) and the Centre for Research & Training (CRT) jointly conducted this seminar.

The event aimed to enhance awareness and understanding of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals. The seminar brought together experts, faculty members, and stakeholders to explore how global partnerships can drive sustainable development and contribute to a healthier planet. Professor Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Uttara University, was present as a Special Guest. Professor Dr Md. Mijanur Rahman, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering and Director of CRT, Uttara University, delivered the speech as a Keynote Speaker. Sheikh Yasha Shan, Director, IRC, Uttara University, chaired the program.

SDG 17 emphasises the critical importance of collaboration across governments, businesses, academia, and civil society to achieve the global sustainability agenda. As part of its commitment to education, sustainability, and international cooperation, Uttara University hosted this seminar to discuss how partnerships can be effectively integrated into educational curricula, environmental policies, and broader frameworks, aiming to create long-term solutions for a sustainable future.

During the keynote address, Professor Dr. Md. Mijanur Rahman discussed the essential role of partnerships in achieving SDG 17. He highlighted the need for collective action, bringing together stakeholders from diverse sectors to share resources, expertise, and solutions. The discussion centred on fostering meaningful collaborations between universities, industries, government agencies, and international organisations to create synergies for sustainable development.

Professor Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Uttara University, also shared his thoughts on how Bangladesh has made significant progress, especially in education, infrastructure, and public health. He stressed the importance of continued collaboration in building a better future for the nation. "Bangladesh has come a long way in terms of development, but the journey is far from over," he remarked. "By working together, across sectors and borders, we can continue to build a more prosperous, sustainable future for all."

Sheikh Yasha Shan, Director of IRC and Program Chair, noted that the seminar provided an essential platform for intellectual exchange among faculty members, students, and stakeholders. He remarked, "This seminar is a vital opportunity for our university community to engage with global sustainability goals and contribute to positive environmental and social change. The dialogue initiated here will help strengthen our collective commitment to SDGs and foster action-driven solutions." The event concluded with a call to action, encouraging all attendees to take tangible steps toward fostering global partnerships and contributing to a healthier, more sustainable planet.