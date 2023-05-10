Uttara University's admission fair begins 11 May

The admission fair for Fall 2023 semester at Uttara University in Dhaka will begin on 11 May and continue till 26 May.

On the occasion of the fair, O-level and A-level students will receive a 90% waiver and everyone else will receive a 50% waiver on the admission fee, reads a press release.

For the first time, Uttara University is offering massive waiver and scholarships to everyone to celebrate the move to permanent campus.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Eaysmin Ara Lekha said, ''Uttara University offers quality higher education with job prospects. There are 35 available programmes offered from 14 departments, and our motto is 'Quality Education at Affordable Tuition'."

A 50% waiver for BSc programmes in Civil, Textile, EEE and Mathematics is on offer and 30% waiver for all other undergraduate programmes. Also, 60% waiver in all evening programmes for diploma holders, 30% in MA in Bangla and 25-45% in all Masters programmes are on offer.

Additionally, a 5% waiver is on offer for law students. All students are entitled to up to 100% scholarship based on need and their merit.

Uttara University, in association with Bank Asia, will also provide loans to needy students to finish their degree.

The admission fair will take place at the university's current campus in sector 6, Uttara, Dhaka from 9am everyday.