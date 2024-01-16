Uttara University welcomes Prof Gour Gobinda Goswami as new pro vice-chancellor

On January 16, 2024, Professor DR. Gour Gobinda Goswami assumed the position of Pro Vice Chancellor at Uttara University. In celebration of his inauguration, an auditorium at the university hosted a reception. With a bouquet of flowers, the Honorable Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha, greeted the newly appointed Pro VC. It must be noted that, Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami had already been appointed as Pro VC of Uttara University on 11th January 2024, by the esteemed President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, in addition to Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Eaysmin Aara Lekha, who was in attendance of his reception at the university, as Chief Guest.

In her welcome speech, Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha said, "Today marks the beginning of a new era. We are elated at the addition of Professor Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami as a member of the Uttara University family and believe that his inclusion to the team will bring greater momentum in our rise to success."

Registrar Kazi Mohiuddin was among the invited. "It has been quite some time since a brilliant leader from outside the Uttara University family has joined us. It's the beginning of a brand new journey."

Following the reception of the newly appointed Pro VC, members of the Board of Trustees, Examination Controller, Advisors, Treasurer, as well as the Deans and Chairmen of various departments, discussed their expectations for the coming days under the new leadership.

Newly appointed Pro VC, Professor Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, commenced his closing remarks, with a tribute to the esteemed Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Furthermore, he conveyed his appreciation to Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha, Vice Chancellor of Uttara University and the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, for appointing him. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the university's founder, Professor Dr. M. Azizur Rahman, and the Board of Trustees. Subsequent to his discourse, he committed to elevating the university to unprecedented heights of research prowess under the guidance of Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha, the vice chancellor.

Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami has been an esteemed faculty member (2003-2024) and professor (2010-2024) at North South University in the School of Business & Economics.

He received his Ph.D. in International Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA, under the supervision of Professor Mohsen Bahmani-Oskooee. He has an exemplary thirty-one years (1992-2024) of teaching and research experience along with managing academic administration affairs at different layers; starting from Graduate Teaching Assistant and Instructor in the Department of Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA (1999-2003); Research Assistant at the Center for Research on International Economics (CRIE), University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA; Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Assistant Proctor, Department Chair of Economics at Shahjalal University of Science & Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh (1992-1999); Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Adviser of Young Economists Forum (YEF), Proctor, Department Chair of Economics, Director of Student Affairs (2003-2024). He was also appointed in the acting positions of Treasurer, Pro-VC and VC between the years of 2013 and 2016 and has served in the Chancellor appointed role of Treasurer, North South University, Dhaka, Bangladesh, from 2015 to 2019.

Dr. Gour has been awarded the University Grants Commission research award for Social Science in Economics twice (2003 & 2006) and the Emerald Literati Award 2022 from the Journal of Economic Studies as the Outstanding Reviewer 2022. He regularly publishes in top-ranking SCOPUS-indexed international journals in the ranks of Q1 and A. His publication outlet includes reputed journals like Applied Economics, Applied Economics Letters, Australian Economic Papers, Frontiers in Public Health, The Chinese Economy, International Journal of Emerging Markets, Review of Political Economy, Review of Social Economy, Emerging Markets Finance & Trade, Japan and the World Economy, Journal of Economic Studies, Economic Modeling, and Southern Economic Journal. He is a life member of The Association for Economic and Development Studies on Bangladesh (AEDSB), a Life Member of the Bangladesh Economic Association, a member of the American Economic Association, and the Canadian Economics Association.

He has widespread experience working as a National Consultant in a World Bank-funded project as a Debt Management Specialist and as a planning expert for the Planning Commission of Bangladesh in formulating Five Year Plans and Perspective Plans for the Government of Bangladesh. He has successfully finished an impact study of setting up Padma Bridge on trade flow of Bangladesh and is currently working on another project on studying the impact of the Belt Road Initiative (BRI) on trade enhancement in Bangladesh.

With an impressive track record in higher education and a commitment to academic excellence, Dr. Goswami brings a wealth of experience and expertise to further elevate Uttara University's standing as a premier institution. The entirety of Uttara University welcomes Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami and looks forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.