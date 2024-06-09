Uttara University ranked among global Top 300 Innovative Universities in world WURI 2024

Uttara University has been ranked among the Top 300 Innovative Universities globally by WURI 2024.

Oxford University, Cambridge University, Harvard University, Princeton University, and Stanford University are among the top in this list, reads a press release.

According to the recently published World University Ranking for Innovation (WURI) 2024 report, Uttara University is ranked in the following three categories:

Uttara University, Bangladesh has been ranked 12th in the world in Student Support and Engagement category in the WURI ranking among the top 100 universities. Uttara University is ranked 1st in Bangladesh in this category, while no other university from Bangladesh has made it to this category.

The University of Baguio in the Philippines is in the top three, followed by Universidad de Las Americas in Mexico and Chiang Mai University in northern Thailand. The University of California is ranked 15th in this category.

UU has also been ranked 17th in the Support for Global Resilience category of the WURI ranking among the top 100 universities in the world. South Korea's Hankuk University of Foreign Studies is in the top three.

UU has been ranked 22nd in the Infrastructure and Technology category in the WURI ranking among the top 100 universities in the world. The top three in this category are Universidad Austral of Chile in the 1st position, Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina in the 2nd position, and UNSW Sydney University of Australia in the 3rd position. A total of 7 universities from Bangladesh have been ranked in this category.

The World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) assess the real contribution of higher education institutions, highlighting innovative teaching, research, and engagement with society.

This year, the rankings were made into 13 categories in 2024, which measure the creative contribution of educational institutions to social progress. The World University Ranking for Innovation (WURI) has released the University Ranking 2024 on June 7th at the 4th HLU Conference in Franklin University, Switzerland.

This new achievement of Uttara University has further enhanced and strengthened the glory and prestige of the university. The Vice-Chancellor of Uttara University, Prof. Eaysmin Ara Lekha, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, extended heartfelt thanks and heartiest congratulations to all concerned. Professor Lekha said, "I urge everyone to work together to further uphold the status and image of Uttara University in the international arena in the future. I thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, University Grants Commission (UGC) Bangladesh and the Ministry of Eduction, Bangladesh for their continued support and congratulate all other Bangladeshi universities on the list."