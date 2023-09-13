Uttara University looking for librarian

Uttara University is looking for a new librarian to fulfil one vacancy, said press release.

The job requirements and responsibilities are as follows:

Full-fledged library circulation services to students and faculty.

Knowledge on developing DSpace or Digital Institutional Repository

Knowledge on implementing library software systems such as Koha ILS

Conducting faculty workshop on creating research profiles and selecting and publishing in journals with high impact factors

Student orientation including plagiarism and using an plagiarism software including Turn It In, Grammarly, Mendeley, etc and conducting research support workshop

Knowledge on Vufind, Marc-21, Dublin Core Metadata

Managing e-resource subscription

Developing library website

Developing an effective Digital Library System;

Maintaining the Koha Integrated Library System;

Managing library budgets and resources.

Be responsible for developing a library and information resources centre supporting teaching, independent research, and learning in the university.

Ensuring that library services meet the needs of users.

Developing IT facilities in the library.

Assisting readers to use computer equipment, conducting literature searches etc.

Promoting the library's resources to users.

Collecting and cataloguing library resources including books, films, and publications.

Helping people locate reference and leisure reading materials.

Maintaining library records and ensuring they are up to date.

Performing regular audits of the information and inventory on file.

Educating patrons on how to properly search for information using the library databases.

Managing planning, and employee activities.

Overseeing the check-out process for books and other resource materials.

Organising and hosting book sales, author signings, and other reading events.

Clarifying the use of library amenities and providing information about library policies.

Ensuring the library meets the needs of precise groups of its users, including postgraduate students and disabled students.

Education requirements include:

Honours and Master's degree in Information Science and Library Management with an excellent academic background.

Strong communication skills (written & spoken) in both English & Bengali;

Proficiency in using the current suite of MS Office productivity tools (e.g. MS Office, Internet and PowerPoint);

Skills in the following fields are required:

Technical expertise in library software implementation and management;

Knowledge in categorising the research articles of the teachers and students and also be an expert in detecting plagiarism using plagiarism software;

Experience Requirements are at least 15 years of experience of which 5 years as a Joint Librarian/ Deputy Librarian in any reputed public or private university.

Salary Range is Negotiable

Job Location is Uttara west

Compensation & other benefits are as per the Uttara University Policy.

How to apply?

Applicants are requested to apply with a cover letter along with a complete CV, a copy of passport size photograph and copies of all academic certificates and transcripts by 18 September 2023 to the Registrar, Uttara University, House-04, Road-15, Sector-06, Uttara Model Town, Uttara, Dhaka-1230.

Applicants are requested to send a complete CV along with a cover letter, one copy of passport size photograph and copies of academic certificates & transcripts (all in one pdf file; zip file will not be acceptable) by 18 September 2023 to [email protected].

Candidates must fill in the "Application Form" properly following the link:

https://uttarauniversity.edu.bd/ >> Career >> Job Application Form >> "Job Application Form for Administrative Position" and submit it (printed or soft copy) along with the CV, academic and other documents as a part of the application process. Please note that no application will be considered without this "Application Form".

In case of sending hard copy applications, candidates are requested to mention the name of the position applied for on the top-right corner of the envelope.

In case of email, applicants are instructed to mention the applicant's name and the position applied for in the email subject line.