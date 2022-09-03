Uttara University launches campaign with special admission offers 

Uttara University has started a special campaign eyeing the ongoing admission period with affordable tuition offers.

The 15 days campaign will be in place from 1st to 15th of September 2022, reads a press release.

During the Fall 2022 Special Offer campaign, there is a special 50% admission fee waiver.

scholarship for all: Special scholarships ranging from 10% to 100% on top of SSC and HSC results are being offered in four-year's programmes, such as CSE, EEE, CIVIL, BUSINESS, ENGLISH, TEXTILE, LAW, BANGLA, FASHION DESIGN, MATH, EDUCATION, PHYSICAL EDUCATION, ISLAMIC STUDIES & PHYSICS.

In addition to this, a minimum 50% tuition fee waiver is being given for four-year's programmes in Civil, EEE, Textile, Mathematics and Education and 100% waiver is given to those who have GPA-5.00 in both SSC and HSC.

A 20% waiver on tuition fees is being offered in all Master's programmes.

The waivers are in place to give education opportunities to all, the release stated.

Students are encouraged to apply in person or online before the deadline.