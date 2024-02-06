Uttara University launches admission fair

Uttara University launches admission fair

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Spring 2024 Admission Fair at Uttara University has begun today, February 6 2024, and will continue through February 24 2024.

The Multipurpose Hall at the permanent campus of Uttara University (Plot 5, Sector 16, Mirpur Beribadh Road, Uttara, Dhaka 1230) is hosting the fair. The admission of students is already in progress at the fair. All undergraduate programmes are being discounted by 30–100%, diploma holders are being given a flat 50% discount on all BSc programmes, and all postgraduate programmes are offering a 30–50% tuition fee waiver. Special waivers are being additionally offered to female students, families of university alumni, individuals of the third gender, the physically challenged, and minority ethnic groups.

The Admission Fair of Spring 24 was officially inaugurated with a speech by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha, "We have 40 active programs for higher education at Uttara University driven by the motto "Excellence in Higher Education and Research." Through the duration of the admission fair, we are providing 50 percent discount on all admission fees and a 90 percent discount for O level/A level students."

Among other guests who attended the inauguration event, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami and the Deans and Chairpersons of several other departments were also present.

