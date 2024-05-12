Uttara University hosts grand reception for freshmen of CSE Department

Uttara University welcomed the latest cohorts of students into its Department of CSE.

The university's multipurpose hall, situated at its permanent campus, buzzed with excitement and anticipation over the course of 9-10 May as the two-day "Freshman Orientation Programme" unfolded.

Under the patronage of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, the occasion was graced with the esteemed presence of Prof D. Mijanur Rahman, dean, School of Science and Engineering, Uttara University and Prof Dr AHM Saifullah Sadi, chairman, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Uttara University.

Their leadership and guidance underscored the department's dedication to shaping the future leaders of the tech industry.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and enthusiasm as the new students, representing both the regular and evening batches, embarked on their academic journey at Uttara University.

This reception marked the beginning of a transformative experience, where knowledge meets opportunity, and aspirations soar.