Uttara University holds Research and Publication Award Ceremony 2022

Uttara University's Center for Research and Training (CRT) organised the Research and Publication Award Ceremony 2022 at the central auditorium of the university in Dhaka on Friday (16 June).

The ceremony awarded the top 20 researchers of the university for the year 2022, reads a press release.

From a list of around 250 publications, the top 20 with the highest impact factor were evaluated for this award.

For this award, the publications must be indexed in Web of Science, SCOPUS, UU journals and other journals with high impact factor. The researchers received recognition by means of certificates and honorariums.

Professor Dr Md Abu Taher, member of University Grants Commission, graced the ceremony as the chief guest.

Abid Aziz, member of the university's Board of Trustees and advisor to the Research and Publication Grant committee, delivered the welcome address.

Professor Dr Md Mijanur Rahman, dean of the School of Science and Engineering at Uttara University, spoke about the objective of this ceremony and the philosophy behind research awards.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha presided over the ceremony as the programme chair.

All deans, professors, chairman, full-time faculty members and office heads of the university were present at the ceremony.