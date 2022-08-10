Uttara University to bear the education of Turag shop explosion victim’s daughter

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Uttara University to bear the education of Turag shop explosion victim’s daughter

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 09:51 pm
Uttara University to bear the education of Turag shop explosion victim’s daughter

Uttara University has decided to bear the educational costs of Bithi Akhter ­– daughter of Gazi Mazharul Islam who died from a scrap shop explosion in Turag on 6 August.

A delegation team from Uttara University, led by its Member of Board of Trustees Abiz Aziz, visited the house of the victim on Wednesday (10 August).

The team met Bithi Akhter's mother and assured that her daughter would receive a four-year honour's degree in the university's department of English for free of cost, reads a press release.

The university team also decided to cover all associated costs during her studies.

In-charge (PR) of the university, Pradipta Mubarak, was also present during the visit.

Around 11:30am on 6 August, an explosion occurred in a scrap material shop in the Kamarpara neighborhood near Turag, which was apparently caused by some perfume bottles coming into contact with fire.

The nearby rickshaw garage was also affected by the fire.

Bithi Akhter took Tk12,800 from her father Mazhar to get admitted in the English department of Uttara University.

She received the news of the accident while she was about to pay the amount in the bank.

Bithi later ran to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute where her father succumbed to injuries later that night.

She spent the money for her father's treatment, and so she could not get admitted in her preferred university.

The university authority, as a result, has decided to bear the costs of her education.

Education

Uttara University / Turag / Explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

8m | Videos
Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

8m | Videos
Those who remain in morgue for years after death

Those who remain in morgue for years after death

2h | Videos
Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import