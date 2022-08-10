Uttara University to bear the education of Turag shop explosion victim’s daughter

Uttara University has decided to bear the educational costs of Bithi Akhter ­– daughter of Gazi Mazharul Islam who died from a scrap shop explosion in Turag on 6 August.

A delegation team from Uttara University, led by its Member of Board of Trustees Abiz Aziz, visited the house of the victim on Wednesday (10 August).

The team met Bithi Akhter's mother and assured that her daughter would receive a four-year honour's degree in the university's department of English for free of cost, reads a press release.

The university team also decided to cover all associated costs during her studies.

In-charge (PR) of the university, Pradipta Mubarak, was also present during the visit.

Around 11:30am on 6 August, an explosion occurred in a scrap material shop in the Kamarpara neighborhood near Turag, which was apparently caused by some perfume bottles coming into contact with fire.

The nearby rickshaw garage was also affected by the fire.

Bithi Akhter took Tk12,800 from her father Mazhar to get admitted in the English department of Uttara University.

She received the news of the accident while she was about to pay the amount in the bank.

Bithi later ran to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute where her father succumbed to injuries later that night.

She spent the money for her father's treatment, and so she could not get admitted in her preferred university.

The university authority, as a result, has decided to bear the costs of her education.