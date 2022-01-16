Uttara Puja Committee distributes winter clothes marking Poush Parbon

Uttara Universal Puja Committee organised a winter clothes distribution programme marking Poush Parbon or Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival in Bengal culture celebrated on the last day of Bengali month Poush.

The lawmaker of Dhaka-18 constituency, Mohammad Habib Hasan, inaugurated the programme on Sunday by distributing blankets among the impoverished at the premises of Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Mandir, reads a press release.

Also present among others were Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee President Kartik Sen, Secretary General Noni Gopal Ghosh and others.