Uttara Motors organized Suzuki car exchange carnival

20 February, 2024, 11:55 am
20 February, 2024, 11:55 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara Motors is one of the well-established and leading car marketing companies in Bangladesh. Uttara Motors Limited has always been successfully marketing quality, modern and fuel-efficient Suzuki cars according to the needs of the car buyers.

As a part of this, Uttara Motors has organized "Suzuki Car Exchange Carnival" for the first time. 

This carnival has been very popular and appreciated by Suzuki car buyers. As a result, the "Suzuki Car Exchange Carnival" was scheduled to run until 19 February but Uttara Motors announced that it will be extended to 25 February (excluding holidays) for a whole week, reads a press release. 

Any old model car will be sold through the exchange carnival at a fair price and this sold money will be considered as booking money for the purchase of a new Suzuki car and the remaining amount can be paid by the buyer through cash or bank loan.

The "Suzuki Car Exchange Carnival" was an important milestone for Uttara Motors Limited to move forward, reflecting the trust of Bangladeshi car buyers towards Suzuki cars.

Uttara Motors Ltd. has been successfully marketing various models of Suzuki smart hybrids and SUVs with all modern features. So far more than 50 thousand Suzuki cars, jeeps, microbuses and ambulances have been sold across the country.

Uttara Motors has been servicing Suzuki cars nationwide through its own 8 branch offices and 11 service centres.

