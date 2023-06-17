Uttara Motors organized 'Bajaj Motorcycles Free Service Camp and Fair' in Dhaka

Uttara Motors has been marketing the country's most popular and best-selling Bajaj motorcycles for over 4 decades through 15 branch offices, and over 350 3S dealers (sales, service and spare parts), reads a press release.

Uttara Motors is providing after-sales service through authorized service centres and trained mechanics across the country. As part of this, "Bajaj Motorcycle Free Service Camp and Fair" started on 17th June for 5 days at Uttara Motors Service Center Tejgaon, Begunbari, Dhaka. This service camp will continue till 21 June.

Free check-ups and service of more than 250 Bajaj motorcycles were done in this service camp till yesterday. Moreover, there is a special offer of 50% on labor charges and up to 10% on genuine parts.

Free health check-ups and periodic maintenance and safety training by experienced trainers are available for customers.

Uttara Motors, a reputed, well-established and leading motorcycle importer, assembler, manufacturer and marketer in the automobile sector in Bangladesh, holds a singular 50% market share in motorcycle sales. Uttara Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj

motorcycles in Bangladesh.