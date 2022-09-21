Uttara Motors organises nationwide ‘National Master Mec Skill Contest Bangladesh’

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:48 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara Motors Limited organised a nationwide "National Master Mec Skill Contest Bangladesh'22" with trained and experienced technicians from its authorised and respective Bajaj Motorcycle dealers.

In this contest, 286 skilled technicians from all over the country participated in the competition. Of them, 120 contestants were selected and 16 technicians advanced to the national level through various tests, said a press release.

Recently, the 16 contestants participated in the written, oral and practical tests in the national competition at Uttara Motors Limited's Service center, Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Motors announced 3 winners name out of these 16 contestants as Champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up. These 3 winners will get an opportunity to participate Global Contest and visit the factory of Bajaj Auto, India.

Matiur Rahman said that every technician should be sincere and diligent in providing after-sales service and try to satisfy the customers by providing the highest level of service.

He wished every one good health and awarded the winners with crest, certificates and other attractive prizes.

Among others, Mashfiqur Rahman, planning and development engineer of Uttara Motors, along with respective dealers from different parts of the country and high officials of Uttara Motors were present.

Uttara Motors is a motorcycle importer, assembler, and manufacturer and marketer company in the automobile sector in Bangladesh and holds 50% market share in motorcycle segment. It has been marketing the country's most popular and best-selling Bajaj Motorcycle for over 4 decades through 15 branch offices, more than 350 3S dealers (sales, service and spares) and authorised service centres across the country for ensure the after sales service from the city to the rural areas through the trained mechanics. The company is the sole distributor of Bajaj Auto Limited, India in Bangladesh. 

