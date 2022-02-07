Uttara Motors Ltd organizes Annual Dealers Conference

Uttara Motors Ltd is one of the leading and renowned automobile manufacturer, assembler, and Marketing company that hold above 44% of the market share of the Motorcycle segment in Bangladesh.

At present Bajaj Motorcycle and CNG Autorickshaw population in Bangladesh is more than 2.6 Million units since 1973.

According to a press release, Uttara Motors Ltd. has organized their Annual Dealers Conference 2021 at Cox's Bazar, the longest unbroken natural sandy beach in the world, 321 dealers attended the conference from across the country. Uttara Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh.

Matiur Rahman, the Chairman & Managing Director of Uttara Group of Companies, presided over the conference. Kazi Imdad Hossain, Executive Director, ABM Humayun Kabir, Director F & A, Nayeemur Rahman, Head of Business Planning, Mashfiqur Rahman, Planning & Development Engineer along with other high officials of Uttara Motors Ltd were also present in the conference.

Dileep Banerjee, Chief Executive officer, Bajaj Division mentioned last financing year's achievement, he also analyzed the challenges of the future. Nayeemur Rahman, Head of Business & Planning, showed last year's promotional activities and shared the future plan of upcoming activities. Mashfiqur Rahman talked about all angles of genuine parts and service activities.

Matiur Rahman while paying glowing tributes thanked all dealers and highlighted the development activities undertaken in different areas. In his speech, he highly appreciated the efforts made by dealers in achieving the targets. He declared a slogan ''One Team" (Uttara Motors, Bajaj & Dealers) for the year 2021-22. He handed over the crest and incentives among the best-performed dealers.

The function was conducted with a musical program with the participation of renowned artists. A raffle draw was also held, dealers & guests enjoyed the colorful events followed by Dinner.

Uttara Motors is marketing the most popular & highest selling Bajaj Motorcycle during the last 4 decades having 15 Branch offices & 321 both 2W & 3W, 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) dealers, and more than 600 authorized service center are providing after-sales service every corner in Bangladesh.