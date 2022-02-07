Uttara Motors Ltd organizes Annual Dealers Conference

Corporates

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:09 pm

Related News

Uttara Motors Ltd organizes Annual Dealers Conference

At present Bajaj Motorcycle and CNG Autorickshaw population in Bangladesh is more than 2.6 Million units since 1973

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara Motors Ltd is one of the leading and renowned automobile manufacturer, assembler, and Marketing company that hold above 44% of the market share of the Motorcycle segment in Bangladesh.

At present Bajaj Motorcycle and CNG Autorickshaw population in Bangladesh is more than 2.6 Million units since 1973

According to a press release, Uttara Motors Ltd. has organized their Annual Dealers Conference 2021 at Cox's Bazar, the longest unbroken natural sandy beach in the world, 321 dealers attended the conference from across the country. Uttara Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh.

Matiur Rahman, the Chairman & Managing Director of Uttara Group of Companies, presided over the conference.  Kazi Imdad Hossain, Executive Director, ABM Humayun Kabir, Director F & A, Nayeemur Rahman, Head of Business Planning, Mashfiqur Rahman, Planning & Development Engineer along with other high officials of Uttara Motors Ltd were also present in the conference. 

Dileep Banerjee, Chief Executive officer, Bajaj Division mentioned last financing year's achievement, he also analyzed the challenges of the future. Nayeemur Rahman, Head of Business & Planning, showed last year's promotional activities and shared the future plan of upcoming activities. Mashfiqur Rahman talked about all angles of genuine parts and service activities. 

Matiur Rahman while paying glowing tributes thanked all dealers and highlighted the development activities undertaken in different areas. In his speech, he highly appreciated the efforts made by dealers in achieving the targets.  He declared a slogan ''One Team" (Uttara Motors, Bajaj & Dealers) for the year 2021-22. He handed over the crest and incentives among the best-performed dealers. 

The function was conducted with a musical program with the participation of renowned artists. A raffle draw was also held, dealers & guests enjoyed the colorful events followed by Dinner.  

Uttara Motors is marketing the most popular & highest selling Bajaj Motorcycle during the last 4 decades having 15 Branch offices & 321 both 2W & 3W, 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) dealers, and more than 600 authorized service center are providing after-sales service every corner in Bangladesh.

Uttara Motors Ltd / Annual Dealers Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

6h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

6h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

6h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

1h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

1h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

1h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad