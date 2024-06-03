Uttara Motors launches world-famous modern technology

Uttara Motors, the sole importer, manufacturer, and distributor of SML ISUZU commercial vehicles in Bangladesh, has inaugurated two new models, namely the SML ISUZU Executive LX AC Bus and the S7 Non-AC Bus, for the Bangladesh market.

Sheikh Md Mahbub-E-Rabbani, Director (Road Safety), Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BARTA), Mr. Junya Yamanishi, Managing Director and CEO, SML ISUZU Limited India, and Mr Matiur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Motors Ltd., along with other officers, inaugurated the SML ISUZU state-of-the-art Executive LX AC bus and S7 non-AC bus on 3 June, 2024, Monday at "Aloki", Tejgaon Link Road, Dhaka.

Chief General Manager, Marketing, Mr Prashant Kumar, Mr Mehul Sharma, Deputy Manager, Export of SML ISUZU, along with senior officials of Uttara Motors, officials of various corporate houses, and other well-wishers were present on the occasion. 

The Executive LX AC bus has 28+1 seats, a 3,455cc, 4-cylinder high-performance, durable, and fuel-efficient diesel engine with a maximum output of 85 Kw @ 3,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 400 Nm @ 1,750 rpm, along with an advanced and effective ABS braking system for safe driving, telescopic shock absorbers for more comfort, two more emergency doors with a driver, and a fuel tank with a capacity of 90 litres. 

The S7 non-AC bus has 38+1 seats, is powered by a 3,455cc, 4-cylinder, TCI durable and fuel-efficient diesel engine with a maximum output of 75 Kw @ 3,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 315 Nm @ 1500–1750 rpm, an advanced and effective braking system for safe movement, two more emergency doors with a driver, and a fuel tank with a capacity with a capacity of 90 litres. 

The Director (Road Safety) of the BRTA, Sheikh Md Mahbub-E- Rabbani, commended Uttara Motors during the official launch of today's cutting-edge AC and non-AC buses and stated that the company consistently markets and promotes high-quality, environmentally friendly products in the country.

Mr. Junya Yamanishi, Managing Director and CEO, SML ISUZU Limited, India, said the buses are equipped with a high-capacity ABS braking system for more safety and telescopic shock absorbers for a more comfortable ride. He hopes that the new products will be able to win the trust of Bangladeshi customers.

Chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Motors Ltd., Mr. Matiur Rahman, said since 1993, Uttara Motors Ltd. has been selling and marketing various models of buses, trucks, pickups, and tippers of the SML Isuzu brand in Bangladesh with a strong reputation. He added that the company has always been ensuring international services according to the standards of SML ISUZU, in addition to delivering these quality products to the customers through 15 branch offices and authorized dealers across the country.

Considering the convenience of the customers, an exhibition of these buses has been organised at the Uttara Motors Display Centre beside the Uttara Centre at 101, Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani, Tejgaon, Dhaka, from June 4th to June 8th, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm. 

Finally, Uttara Motors Chief Executive Officer (SML Division) Brig. Gen. Mohammad Yusuf (retd.) SGP, PPM, NDC, AFWC, and PSC thanked all the participants and announced the conclusion of the programme

