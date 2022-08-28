Uttara Motors launches SUZUKI XL6

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 07:04 pm

Uttara Motors launches SUZUKI XL6

Uttara Motors Limited, the sole distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Bangladesh, launched SUZUKI XL6, a premium SUV at an event at the SUZUKI Showroom in Uttara Center, Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Nayeemur Rahman, Head of Business Planning of Uttara Motors Ltd, and Chiranjeev Roy, Chief Operating Officer of Suzuki Car Bangladesh, jointly unveiled the all new SUZUKI XL6, reads a press release. 

Top executives from various corporate houses, banks and financial institutions, as well as SUZUKI car owners and well-wishers were present at the unveiling event.

During unveiling of the all new SUZUKI XL6, Nayeemur Rahman said, "There is a considerable demand for spacious and premium vehicles in Bangladesh. In line with that, we are delighted to introduce the all new SUZUKI XL6 which offers a host of technological and premium options as standard to meet the customers demand. The 360 degree camera and 6 speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters are an industry first in this segment and will surely meet our customers' need for comfort and performance."

All New SUZUKI XL6 comes with a powerful 1500cc Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology that gives exceptional peak power and fuel economy. The XL6 is equipped with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifter, 7" Smart Play Pro touchscreen Audio and Navigation System, 360 Degree View Camera, Quad Airbags, Ventilated Seats, Cruise Control System, Steering mounted Audio & Calling Controls, ABS with EBD and much more as standard. 

The all new SUZUKI XL6 is available in single tone & dual tone color variants with six different color options.  

Uttara Motors have been selling SUZUKI cars since the early 80's and have delivered over 50,000 units all over the country to happy and satisfied customers.  

Suzuki XL6

