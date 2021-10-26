Uttara Motors launches New Swift

Uttara Motors Ltd has launched The New SWIFT with the tagline of #LimitlessThrills, engineered to further excite the customer with an all-new advanced powertrain, appealing dual tone exterior and new exciting features.

Taking the glorious legacy of Suzuki Swift forward, The New Swift aligns with the customers' needs for freshness and technology. Swift has created a benchmark globally in the hatchback category with its aggressive styling, sporty stance and power-packed performance.

Introducing the new Swift, Nayeemur Rahman, head of business planning, said, "Since its launch in 2006, Swift has revolutionised the hatchback segment in the world. Swift with its sporty performance, aggressive stance and unmistakable road presence emphasises individuality that stands out from the crowd.

"Keeping in mind of customers' choice, Uttara Motors has introduced the latest SUZUKI SWIFT with the all new Dual Jet Dual VVT 1.2L powertrain in the category. We thank our customers for their unwavering support. We believe, The New Swift will create a new benchmark in the industry."

The New Swift speaks performance, style and dynamism from every angle. Its new dual-tone sporty design is stylish, aggressive and accentuated by the Sporty Cross Mesh Grille with Bold Chrome Accent.

The new Swift is equipped with 'Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop technology for a thrilling experience and higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions.

The new Swift comes packed with contemporary features like cruise control, idle start and stop and key synchronised auto foldable ORVMs, LED Projector Headlamps with DRLs which enhances the driving experience. On the interior, the new Swift comes with new multi-information colored TFT display and a 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system to offer a delightful experience.

The new Swift also comes equipped with a host of safety features such as dual airbags, reverse parking sensors with a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD making it ideal for safe city driving.

The New Swift is available in six different colour variants. Ex-showroom price starting at Tk16.30 lakh. Get to know more, visit www.suzukicar.com.bd

Uttara Motors is offering one-year warranty and four free services to ensure the vehicles smooth performance and operations.