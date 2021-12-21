Uttara Motors launches new Suzuki XL6

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:42 pm

the all-new Suzuki XL6 is powered by a powerful 1500 CC petrol engine

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara Motors Limited, distributor of Suzuki vehicles, has launched a premium 6-seater Muv, the all-new Suzuki XL6.

Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director, and Nayeemur Rahman, head of business planning of the Uttara Group of Companies, jointly unveiled the all-new Suzuki XL6 at the Suzuki showroom at Uttara Centre in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.

At the unveiling of the all-new Suzuki XL6 to customers, Matiur Rahman said, "There is a considerable increase in demand for spacious and premium vehicles. At Uttara Motors Ltd, we always bring out products that match and compliment the customer's demand. "

"The all-new Suzuki XL6 strikes a perfect balance of style, space, comfort, performance and safety. We are confident that our new exclusive 6-seater, the Suzuki XL6, will strike a chord with today's customers who seek space, comfort, and style," added the chairman.

According to the press release, the all-new Suzuki XL6 is powered by a powerful 1500 CC petrol engine with progressive smart hybrid technology that gives exceptional peak power and fuel economy at the same time.

The bold exterior design of the Suzuki XL6 comes with an aggressive front grille with a sweeping cross-bar design, which gives a sporty touch to the premium MUV. The stylish Glossy Black Alloy wheels, Signature Quad LED Headlamps, and Tail Lamps with LED light guide are designed to captivate detailing.

The all-new Suzuki XL6 is enveloped in all-black interiors with the added elegance of premium stone finish garnish that indulges comfort, entertainment, and style.

To ensure a comfortable riding experience, it has 2nd row sdjustable AC vents. It also has Automatic Climate Control to maintain a desired cabin temperature and Air-Cooled Twin Cup Holder to keep drinks cool on long journeys.

The new XL6 is available in six different color variants.

The ex-showroom price is Tk28 lakh.

Uttara Motors has announced a 3 year warranty with 12 free services to ensure the vehicles' smooth performance.

On the occasion, top executives from various corporate houses, banks and financial institutions, respected owners of Suzuki cars, businessmen and well-wishers were present.

