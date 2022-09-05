Uttara Motors launches N-series models of Japanese ISUZU trucks

Uttara Motors Ltd, the sole distributor of Japanese commercial vehicle brand Isuzu in Bangladesh, has recently launched the all-new N-series models of Isuzu trucks with latest Japanese technology in Bangladesh.

Chief Operating Officer (Isuzu) of Uttara Motors Col Mohammad Faruk Ya Azam, PPM (retd), General Manager (sales) Major Alimur Rahman (retd), General Manager (service), Md Matiar Rahman and Senior Assistant General Manager (service) Md Sazzadul Alam jointly unveiled the all-new Isuzu's 1.5-tonne (NLR55E & NLR55H) & 3-tonne (NMR55H) trucks at Uttara Services Ltd, Tejgaon, Dhaka.



All these three new models of Isuzu's NLR55E, NLR55H & NMR55H come with manual-transmission and these have 2,771 cc displacement and 4 cylinders 4JB1-NA model with high performance, durable and fuel efficient Isuzu diesel engine with a maximum output of 78 ps @ 3,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 170 Nm @ 2,000 rpm.

Having front tire of 7.00R15-8/10PR & single rear tire of 7.50R15-12PR, both NLR55E & NLR55H trucks have 1.5-tonne payload, but their deck lengths are different. The deck length of NLR55E and NLR55H trucks are 10 ft and 14.25 ft respectively. Besides, NMR55H truck has 3tonne payload with 7.00R15-10PR tire (front & dual rear) and 14.25 ft long deck.

All these three new truck models have a spacious cabin and a car like interior for comfortable driving, reads a press release.

Besides the powerful Japanese engine, these three models have strong and long-lasting chassis with leaf spring suspensions, bigger rear axles, durable tires, larger brakes & bigger fuel tank of 100 litre capacity.

Uttara Motors Ltd is proudly affianced with Isuzu since 1980 as a sole distributor in Bangladesh. It offers broad product line of Isuzu consisting N-series and F-series trucks, buses and D-Max pickups. It keeps close association with its ISUZU standards, hence, ensuring the quality products and effective help to its esteemed clients through its 15 branch offices nationwide.