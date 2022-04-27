Uttara Motors inaugurates new delaer showroom in Comilla

Corporates

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Uttara Motors Ltd inaugurated its new showroom 'Uttara Motors Ltd' at Nishchintapur of Cumilla on 16 February.

The new dealers' showroom is fully air-conditioned with state-of-the-art technology as per Bajaj standards, sales-service-spare parts fitting under the same roof and the 3600 square-feet showroom has spacious seating area with Wi-Fi facilities and a charming environment as per buyers' expectations, read a press release.

Dileep Banerjee, the Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Division of Uttara Motors Ltd inaugurated the showroom while Abdur Rauf, Proprietor of Cantonment Bajaj and other officials of Uttara Motors Ltd., dealers were present among others at the occasion.

Uttar Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj Auto Ltd. (India) in Bangladesh. The company own 15 Branch offices and above 320 no 3S (Sales, Service & Spare) dealers and provide after sales service across the country.

