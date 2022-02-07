Uttara Motors holds dealers conference in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:25 pm

Uttara Motors holds dealers conference in Cox's Bazar

Uttara Motors Ltd, the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh, organised its Annual Dealers Conference 2021 in Cox's Bazar. 

Some 321 dealers attended the conference from across the country, reads a press release.

Matiur Rahman, the Chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Group of Companies, presided over the conference. 

Executive Director Kazi Imdad Hossain, Director ABM Humayun Kabir, Head of Business Planning Nayeemur Rahman, Planning & Development Engineer Mashfiqur Rahman along with other high officials of Uttara Motors Ltd were also present in the conference.

Dileep Banerjee, CEO of Bajaj Division, described last financing year achievement and analysed the challenges of future. 

Nayeemur Rahman showed last year promotional activities and shared future plans of activities. 

Mashfiqur Rahman described every angle of genuine parts and service activities. In his speech he highly appreciated the efforts made by dealers in achieving the targets.  

He declared a slogan ''One Team" (Uttara Motors, Bajaj & Dealers) for the year 2021-22. He handed over the crest and incentives among the best performing dealers.

Uttara Motors Ltd

