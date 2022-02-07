Uttara Motors holds dealers conference

Corporates

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

Uttara Motors holds dealers conference

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 11:02 am
Uttara Motors holds dealers conference

Uttara Motors Ltd, one of the leading and renowned automobile manufacturer, assembler, and marketing company in Bangladesh, organised their Annual Dealers Conference 2021 in Cox's Bazar recently. 

Authorised motorcycle and CNG autorickshaw's dealers attended the conference from across the country. 

Matiur Rahman, chairman & managing director of Uttara Group of Companies presided over the conference. Kazi Imdad Hossain, executive director; ABM Humayun Kabir, director F & A; Nayeemur Rahman, head of Business Planning; Mashfiqur Rahman, Planning & Development Engineer along with other high officials of Uttara Motors also attended the conference. 

Dileep Banerjee, chief executive officer of Bajaj Division, described last financal year's achievement. He also analysed future challenges.  

Nayeemur Rahman presented last year's promotional activities and shared future plans. Mashfiqur Rahman described every angle of genuine parts and service activities. 

Uttara Group Chairman Matiur Rahman thanked all dealers and highlighted the development activities undertaken in different areas. 

He highly appreciated the efforts made by dealers in achieved the targets.  

He also declared a slogan "One Team" (Uttara Motors, Bajaj & Dealers) for the year 2021-22. Later, he handed over the crest and incentives among the best performed dealers. 

Uttara Motors is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in Bangladesh under technical collaboration with Bajaj Auto Ltd, India. It is also the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh. At present, the numbers of Bajaj motorcycle and CNG autorickshaw in Bangladesh are more than 2.6 Million units since 1973. 

Uttara Motors is marketing most popular and highest selling Bajaj Motorcycle during last four decades having 15 Branch offices and 358 both 2W & 3W, 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) dealers and more than 600 authorised service centers are providing after sales service at every corner of Bangladesh.

The function was conducted with a musical programme in participation of renowned artist. Raffle draw was also held. Dealers & guests enjoyed the colorful events, followed by dinner.  

Uttara Motors Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

3h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad