Uttara Motors holds dealers conference

Uttara Motors Ltd, one of the leading and renowned automobile manufacturer, assembler, and marketing company in Bangladesh, organised their Annual Dealers Conference 2021 in Cox's Bazar recently.

Authorised motorcycle and CNG autorickshaw's dealers attended the conference from across the country.

Matiur Rahman, chairman & managing director of Uttara Group of Companies presided over the conference. Kazi Imdad Hossain, executive director; ABM Humayun Kabir, director F & A; Nayeemur Rahman, head of Business Planning; Mashfiqur Rahman, Planning & Development Engineer along with other high officials of Uttara Motors also attended the conference.

Dileep Banerjee, chief executive officer of Bajaj Division, described last financal year's achievement. He also analysed future challenges.

Nayeemur Rahman presented last year's promotional activities and shared future plans. Mashfiqur Rahman described every angle of genuine parts and service activities.

Uttara Group Chairman Matiur Rahman thanked all dealers and highlighted the development activities undertaken in different areas.

He highly appreciated the efforts made by dealers in achieved the targets.

He also declared a slogan "One Team" (Uttara Motors, Bajaj & Dealers) for the year 2021-22. Later, he handed over the crest and incentives among the best performed dealers.

Uttara Motors is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in Bangladesh under technical collaboration with Bajaj Auto Ltd, India. It is also the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh. At present, the numbers of Bajaj motorcycle and CNG autorickshaw in Bangladesh are more than 2.6 Million units since 1973.

Uttara Motors is marketing most popular and highest selling Bajaj Motorcycle during last four decades having 15 Branch offices and 358 both 2W & 3W, 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) dealers and more than 600 authorised service centers are providing after sales service at every corner of Bangladesh.

The function was conducted with a musical programme in participation of renowned artist. Raffle draw was also held. Dealers & guests enjoyed the colorful events, followed by dinner.