Uttara Motors distributed relief among the flood affected people in Sylhet

Uttara Motors has been distributing relief among the flood victims in the flood affected districts of Sylhet recently.

Under the Sylhet branch of Uttara Motors were distributed rice, dal, chira, sugar, salt, oil, potato, onion, masala, dates, food saline etc. among thousands of flood affected people in different areas at Gowainghat of Sylhet and Doarabazar of Sunamgonj, says a press release.

Local union Chairman's and Member's, Branch In-charge and local Dealers of Uttara Motors were present at this time.