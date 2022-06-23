Uttara Motors displays Bajaj motorcycles at Dhaka Motor Show’22

Uttara Motors has recently participated in the Dhaka Motor Show'22 at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), with its large pavilion, bringing all the models of Bajaj motorcycles.

Bajaj Motorcycle is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in Bangladesh.

Mujibur Rahman, deputy managing director, Uttara Motors Ltd, inaugurated the Uttara Motors pavilion at Dhaka Motor Show'22, reads a press release.

Kazi Imdad Hossain, executive director; ABM Humayun Kabir, director, finance & administration; Dileep Banerjee, chief executive officer, Bajaj Division of Uttara Motors along with senior officials and other dignitaries also present the inauguration.

Beside Bajaj Motorcycle, Uttara Motors has also displayed RE-CNG auto rickshaws and introduced diesel-powered ambulances, which are now known as Grameen Ambulances in various remote areas of the country, including Saturia upazila of Manikganj district.

Uttara Motors Pavilion has Bajaj Pulsar, the first sports bike in Bangladesh, Pulsar 160 Twin Disc with ABS, Cruise Bike Avenger 160, Mileage Champion Discover 110 and 125 Disc, Platina 110H and CT 100 ES motorcycles.

Uttara Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh.

Uttara Motors has been marketing the brand and providing services through 15 branch offices and more than 400 'Three S' dealers across the country.

Apart from this, it has been ensuring and making available after sales service in even remote areas through approved service centres and trained mechanics.