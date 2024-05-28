Uttara Motors dealer's showroom inaugurated at Jatrabari in Dhaka

Uttara Motors dealer&#039;s showroom inaugurated at Jatrabari in Dhaka

An authorized 3S dealer's showroom with modern technology of Uttara Motors Ltd., named "Premium Bajaj", Dhaniya, Jatrabari, Dhaka has inaugurated by Mr. Matiur Rahman, Chairman & Managing Director of Uttara Motors Limited and Mr. Sameer Deshpande, Vice President of Bajaj Auto Limited, India. 

The Premium Bajaj showroom is fully air-conditioned with state-of-the-art technology as per Bajaj standards, sales-service-spare parts fitting under the same roof, the 2500 square-feet showroom has spacious seating area with Wi-Fi facilities and a charming environment as per buyers' expectations, reads a press release.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Matiur Rahman, Chairman & Managing Director of Uttara Motors Limited said that the Premium Bajaj showroom is equipped with modern technology, the Bajaj motorcycle buyers will get services according to their expectations under a roof. Mr. Sameer Deshpande, Vice President of Bajaj Auto Limited, India said that the newly designed showroom along with modern technology will thrill the motorcycle buyers.

Mr. Md. Belal Hossain, the Proprietor of Premium Bajaj and other senior officials of Uttara Motors Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., dealers and distinguish guests of the local area were present at the opening ceremony.

Uttara Motors is marketing the most popular and the highest selling Bajaj Motorcycles for last 4 decades through its own 15 Branch offices and more than 320 no 3.S (Sales, Service & Spare) dealers nationwide and ensuring and providing after sales service in every corner in Bangladesh through authorized service centers and trained mechanics. Uttara Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj Auto Ltd. (India) in Bangladesh.

