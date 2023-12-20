Uttara Group of Companies Director Nayeemur Rahman elected DCCI director

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:00 pm

Uttara Group of Companies Director Nayeemur Rahman elected DCCI director

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nayeemur Rahman, Director of Uttara Group of Companies (UGC) has been elected Director of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the years 2024 to 2026.

Rahman completed his Masters in International Business from Greenwich University, UK. He is the elder son of Mr. Matiur Rahman, Chairman & Managing Director of Uttara Group of Companies, former President of DCCI and the founder President of Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industries, a leading and pioneer business personality in Bangladesh who has been awarded the order of the Rising Sun by the Government of Japan.

Nayeemur Rahman has been working with Uttara Motors Limited since 2013 and presently is the Director of Uttara Group of Companies. Mr. Rahman plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of business activities across various entities under Uttara Group of Companies (UGC), including Uttara Motors Ltd., and other concerns.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nayeemur Rahman was the Convener of DCCI Industrial & Trade Policies Standing Committee for three consecutive year 2021, 2022 & 2023. Currently he is the Director of Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), he is also the Director of Eastern Insurance Company Ltd. (PLC) and Hill Plantation Limited.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

2h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

7h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

8h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

1h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

6h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

9h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

21h | Multimedia