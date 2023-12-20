Uttara Group of Companies Director Nayeemur Rahman elected DCCI director

Nayeemur Rahman, Director of Uttara Group of Companies (UGC) has been elected Director of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the years 2024 to 2026.

Rahman completed his Masters in International Business from Greenwich University, UK. He is the elder son of Mr. Matiur Rahman, Chairman & Managing Director of Uttara Group of Companies, former President of DCCI and the founder President of Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industries, a leading and pioneer business personality in Bangladesh who has been awarded the order of the Rising Sun by the Government of Japan.

Nayeemur Rahman has been working with Uttara Motors Limited since 2013 and presently is the Director of Uttara Group of Companies. Mr. Rahman plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of business activities across various entities under Uttara Group of Companies (UGC), including Uttara Motors Ltd., and other concerns.

Nayeemur Rahman was the Convener of DCCI Industrial & Trade Policies Standing Committee for three consecutive year 2021, 2022 & 2023. Currently he is the Director of Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), he is also the Director of Eastern Insurance Company Ltd. (PLC) and Hill Plantation Limited.