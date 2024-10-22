UTSHO to host music show to raise funds for underprivileged children

Corporates

22 October, 2024, 01:25 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:27 am

Related News

UTSHO to host music show to raise funds for underprivileged children

22 October, 2024, 01:25 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:27 am
UTSHO to host music show to raise funds for underprivileged children

UTSHO Bangladesh, a community-based organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children, is organizing a music show titled 'UTSHO Sandhya 2024' on 25 October (Friday) at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh Complex, Farmgate, Dhaka.

The event will feature performances by popular singers Rituraj, Nandita, and Masha Islam. Proceeds from the show will support UTSHO's ongoing efforts to provide education, care, and essential services for marginalized children and youth. Currently, the organization is catering to 556 students, including 85 residential children at its largest campus in Gazipur.

UTSHO has called on the community to show their generosity by purchasing tickets, priced between Tk 700 and Tk 3000, available through Tickify. More details can be obtained by calling 01711622378 or 01755618930, or by visiting UTSHO Bangladesh's official website.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Utsho Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

28m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

38m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Now | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos