UTSHO to host music show to raise funds for underprivileged children

UTSHO Bangladesh, a community-based organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children, is organizing a music show titled 'UTSHO Sandhya 2024' on 25 October (Friday) at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh Complex, Farmgate, Dhaka.

The event will feature performances by popular singers Rituraj, Nandita, and Masha Islam. Proceeds from the show will support UTSHO's ongoing efforts to provide education, care, and essential services for marginalized children and youth. Currently, the organization is catering to 556 students, including 85 residential children at its largest campus in Gazipur.

UTSHO has called on the community to show their generosity by purchasing tickets, priced between Tk 700 and Tk 3000, available through Tickify. More details can be obtained by calling 01711622378 or 01755618930, or by visiting UTSHO Bangladesh's official website.