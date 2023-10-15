Use of Vonoprazan in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Peptic Ulcer Disease

Peptic ulcers and GERD are common diseases in our country. Vonoprazan is a very recently launched drug. It is a superior, safer and more economical treatment than currently available drugs on the market.

Any new drug that is cost-effective in the treatment of peptic ulcer and GERD will undoubtedly benefit the patients and bring great success in curing the disease. Expert doctors said this in a scientific seminar titled "Role of Proton Pump Inhibitor in the Treatment of Peptic Ulcer Disease and Use of Vonoprazan in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)" organised by Bangladesh Gastroenterology Society at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital dated on 14 October, reads a press release.

National Professor A. K. Azad Khan presided over this scientific seminar organized in collaboration with Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University assistant professor Dr. Md. Nuruzzaman and Dr. Swapna Kumar Sarkar, Associate Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, and Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Institute and Hospital were keynote speakers in the seminar.

Many other notable and expert discussants in the seminar were Dr. Habibur Rahman of Sir Salimullah College and Mitford Hospital's former professor of the gastroenterology department, and former professor of the Gastroenterology Department of Dhaka Medical College. Dr. Ashraful Islam, BSMMU Gastroenterology Department Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Anwarul Kabir, former professor at Sir Salimullah College Dr. Swapan Chandra Dhar, Major General Doctor of Combined Military Hospital. Rabiul Hossain and former professor of the gastroenterology department of BSMMU Dr. MT Rahman.

Professor Chanchal Kumar Ghosh, Secretary General of Bangladesh Gastroenterology Society gave a welcome address at the beginning of the seminar. Gastroenterologists from all over the country participated and exchanged views in the seminar. The seminar also discussed in detail about Vonoprazan brand 'Bygerd' produced by Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited. Md. Mostofa Kamal Pasha, Deputy General Manager (Marketing) of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited expressed his thanks at the event. Dr. Razibul Alam, professor of the Gastroenterology department of BSSMU conducted the seminar. Nuzhat Tarannum, Brand Manager of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited-MSD Division gave a presentation on behalf of Incepta.