Use of technology essential to stop marine pollution: NMST DG

Corporates

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 06:44 pm

Use of technology essential to stop marine pollution: NMST DG

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 06:44 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The use of modern technology is essential to stop marine pollution, one of the obstacles in the way of the development of the blue economy,  Mohammad Munir Chowdhury, director general of the National Science and Technology Museum (NMST), said on Thursday (17 May).

Speaking at a seminar on the development and potential of the blue economy in Bangladesh, he said, "It is essential to apply modern technology to stop pollution from domestic and foreign ships plying in the vast ocean. If pollution cannot be stopped through technology-based surveillance including satellites, and radars, the country's dream of developing a blue economy will be hindered.

"There is a large amount of radioactive materials in the bottom of the Bay of Bengal and the sand dunes of the seabed."

For instance, he said there is a valuable mineral called 'monazite', which forms after igneous rocks undergo crystallisation and when clastic sedimentary rocks undergo metamorphism,  which is useful in nuclear reactors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The NMST DG also said mobile courts, port authorities, Coast Guard and Navy have to carry out strict operations to ensure that the ships plying in the maritime waters do not cause oil pollution and in parallel the common people have to be made aware of the dangers and damage caused by pollution.

Mohammad Munir said environmental pollution is not only destroying biodiversity but also spreading deadly cancer among humans.

"All over the world, pollution from corporate enterprises involved in plastic-polythene production is destroying marine resources. In many countries, the implementation of the green economy is uncertain due to the environmentally destructive activities of corporate power," he said.

He further noted that nowadays, heavy metals are being found in sea fish, making it dangerous to eat sea fish.

"The final destination of all urban waste is rivers and oceans. Therefore recycling policy should be strictly implemented for scientific disposal of waste," he said.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

9h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

11h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

11h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

3h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

21h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

23h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos