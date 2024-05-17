Use of technology essential to stop marine pollution: NMST DG

Photo: Courtesy

The use of modern technology is essential to stop marine pollution, one of the obstacles in the way of the development of the blue economy, Mohammad Munir Chowdhury, director general of the National Science and Technology Museum (NMST), said on Thursday (17 May).

Speaking at a seminar on the development and potential of the blue economy in Bangladesh, he said, "It is essential to apply modern technology to stop pollution from domestic and foreign ships plying in the vast ocean. If pollution cannot be stopped through technology-based surveillance including satellites, and radars, the country's dream of developing a blue economy will be hindered.

"There is a large amount of radioactive materials in the bottom of the Bay of Bengal and the sand dunes of the seabed."

For instance, he said there is a valuable mineral called 'monazite', which forms after igneous rocks undergo crystallisation and when clastic sedimentary rocks undergo metamorphism, which is useful in nuclear reactors.

The NMST DG also said mobile courts, port authorities, Coast Guard and Navy have to carry out strict operations to ensure that the ships plying in the maritime waters do not cause oil pollution and in parallel the common people have to be made aware of the dangers and damage caused by pollution.

Mohammad Munir said environmental pollution is not only destroying biodiversity but also spreading deadly cancer among humans.

"All over the world, pollution from corporate enterprises involved in plastic-polythene production is destroying marine resources. In many countries, the implementation of the green economy is uncertain due to the environmentally destructive activities of corporate power," he said.

He further noted that nowadays, heavy metals are being found in sea fish, making it dangerous to eat sea fish.

"The final destination of all urban waste is rivers and oceans. Therefore recycling policy should be strictly implemented for scientific disposal of waste," he said.