USAID, PVH and CARE partnering to elevate job opportunities for women workers

Today, USAID's Women Thrive in Bangladesh project jointly organized a job fair in Savar for local job seekers to meet directly with numerous employers and local service providers, and avail opportunities to advance their career potential.

Approximately 1,000 people attended the event, in which seven businesses and three local organizations hosted exhibit booths to share job opportunities and provide information about community services available to workers. "Our investments in Bangladeshi workers go beyond the factory walls, reads a press release.

Today's job fair is a great example of how our partnership with private businesses, community service providers, and workers can pave the way for greater career opportunities – especially women – and pave the way for greater economic growth for the country," said Reed Aeschliman, Mission Director of USAID Bangladesh, on this visit to Savar.

During the visit, Najeeb Sayed, Country Manager for PVH Bangladesh, and Ram Das, Country Director of CARE Bangladesh were present.

Implemented by CARE Bangladesh, USAID's Women Thrive in Bangladesh project partners with global brand PVH to empower women in the ready-made garment sector with market-oriented soft skills and overcome social norms and gender barriers.

Mission Director Aeschliman visited 4A Yarn Dyeing Limited at Savar to observe the initiatives of the project, meet with factory management and workers, and learn about their successful approach to creating opportunities for women to advance their career opportunities.

During the visit, Aeschliman and the team conversed and distributed certificates among the graduates of Personal Advancement and Career Enhancement (P.A.C.E.) trainees.

Notably, with support from USAID and The PVH Foundation., CARE Bangladesh is committed to providing life and professional skills training to over 100,000 women workers in Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) sector by 2026. Through this program, CARE Bangladesh

aims to work with 75 PVH supply chain factories to serve women's economic empowerment by equipping them with skills and confidence.

