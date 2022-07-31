USAID, NBR organise workshop to brainstorm opportunities for women in customs

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 12:20 pm

Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity’s Chief of Party Marc Shiman addressing in the workshop. Photo: Courtesy
Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity’s Chief of Party Marc Shiman addressing in the workshop. Photo: Courtesy

USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Improving Trade and Business Enabling Environment and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) validated a Gender Equality Organisational Assessment of Bangladesh Customs at a workshop on Thursday (28 July) at the Six Seasons Hotel in Dhaka.

At the workshop, the Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity shared findings and recommendations that will enable NBR to map out a future course of action strengthening the existing gender practices and policies of Bangladesh Customs at an organisational level and stakeholder management level at the border crossings, customs, and trade points, said a press release. 

Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder, member of Customs Audit and Modernisation and International Trade of the National Board of Revenue was the guest of honor of the workshop.

Chaired by Marc Shiman, the chief of party of Feed the Future Bangladesh Tarde Activity; Prakash Dewan, senior trade facilitation specialist facilitated the workshop. 

The key validation sessions were conducted by Shahmina Isha Mannan, gender specialist, and Khairul Hafiz, senior gender and customs specialist.

"Having a clear set of gender policies at Customs creates more opportunities for women and other disadvantaged people to participate in critical government functions. It also encourages more women to participate in trading across borders, which will further stimulate the economy, create jobs, and ensure Bangladesh's economic growth can benefit all Bangladeshis," said Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity Chief of Party Marc Shiman.

The USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity supports the Government of Bangladesh to bolster economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business enabling market, the press release added. 

The Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity provides technical assistance, training, institutional strengthening, and other direct support to the Government of Bangladesh and non-governmental partners. It also promotes greater collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society organisations.

