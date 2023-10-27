USAID holds workshop, aquaculture intervention fair

USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity organised a day-long project completion workshop and aquaculture intervention fair on Thursday (26 October) at a hotel in the capital.

Through 11 stalls at the fair, several agribusiness companies presented their approaches, ‍technologies, products, and services for aquaculture development to the visiting audiences, reads a press release.

Participating beneficiaries and organizations showcased their products and services and how they have achieved success in cooperation with WorldFish through USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity.

The event was inaugurated by KH Mahbubul Haque, director general of the Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh.

In his speech at the event as the chief guest, Kh Mahbubul Haque mentioned the contribution of USAID and WorldFish in the aquaculture and fisheries sector of this country.

He said, "The integral part of the development policy announced by the government of Bangladesh is to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of the people of this country and enrich the country through the development of water resources. Keeping this goal in mind, the way WorldFish has worked through USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity, I think, it has also contributed an important role in the journey towards success."

The event was presided over by Christopher Price, regional director of WorldFish Bangladesh and South Asia, and was attended by Md Zulfiqur Ali, director general of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute; Joseph Lessard, deputy director of Economic Growth Office, USAID Bangladesh, and Mohammad Sayed Shibly, project management specialist and AOR, Economic Growth Office, USAID Bangladesh as Special Guests.

There were also representatives of USAID implementers, different stakeholders, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Shibly said, "Through this project, the people of Bangladesh have been particularly benefited by increasing fish production."

Joseph Lessard said, "Through this project, the farmers of Bangladesh got access to modern technology, accessories, and services. In addition, they also got sustainable technology, business development and marketing assistance through this project. The people of the country benefited from this project through the supply of protein."

The main successful outcome of this project is the development of the Generation-3 Rui fish strain in Bangladesh which is 37% faster in growth in comparison to the existing strain of Rui.

"The heart of our success lies in the enthusiasm of the farmers who have embraced technology and improved services," said Manjurul Karim as special guest, Chief of the Party of the project.

Md Zulfiqur Ali as a special guest said, "WorldFish and BFRI have been working together on different projects to develop the aquaculture sector in Bangladesh. I hope this kind of engagement will continue in future. I would like to thank all the stakeholders of this project."

In his closing remarks, Christopher Price said, "WorldFish is delighted to have successfully completed the project with funding from USAID. I think that in the future, WorldFish will move towards more success in the field of aquaculture with the cooperation of all concerned."

In the discussion session, different videos were shown highlighting the success stories of this project. Moreover, a colourful traditional dance about group harvesting of fish was performed by a group of indigenous children from Bandarban. Apart from that, there was a photo exhibition showcasing the journey of this project.

This day-long ceremony ended with handing over the crest to the honourable guests and medals to the successful farmers and stakeholders of this project followed by a group photo session.