USAID and local partners to improve energy services in Cox's Bazar host communities

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Bangladesh Advancing Development and Growth through Energy (BADGE) project, is launching a transformative initiative designed to address the energy needs of the host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf, areas in Cox's Bazar significantly impacted by the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Through the Host Community Energy Program, USAID, with BADGE's implementing partner Tetra Tech, and Super Star Renewable Energy Limited, will provide 1,000 solar home systems to 1,000 families in Ukhiya and Teknaf. These systems will offer a reliable and independent source of electricity, reducing dependence on the overburdened national grid and mitigating power outages.

"Bangladesh's energy sector faces numerous challenges, including rapidly increasing demand, insufficient infrastructure, and reliance on costly imported fuels," stated Reed Aeschliman, USAID/Bangladesh Mission Director. "These issues underscore the need for sustainable and renewable energy solutions, like solar home systems, to enhance energy security and reliability."

"The deployment of solar home systems is about transforming lives," the Mission Director added. "This initiative brings hope, dignity, and a sense of empowerment. It means children can study after sunset, families can run businesses, and healthcare facilities can operate effectively. By bringing light into their homes, we are illuminating their futures and igniting a spirit of resilience and optimism."

The influx of Rohingya refugees since August 2017 has profoundly impacted Bangladesh, with the country now hosting close to one million refugees, making it one of the largest protracted refugee situations in the world. The crisis has had the greatest impact on the two upazilas, Ukhiya and Teknaf, in Cox's Bazar.

Super Star Group Limited's Managing Director Md. Harun Ar Rashid expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to embark on this important project with USAID. Together, we can bring transformative change to the host communities in Cox's Bazar through sustainable and reliable solar energy solutions. We look forward to a successful partnership and the positive impact this initiative will have on the lives of many."

This collaboration exemplifies the importance of private sector engagement in addressing global challenges and supporting sustainable development.