US embassy opens applications for Fulbright Foreign Student Program

06 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 05:19 pm

US embassy opens applications for Fulbright Foreign Student Program

The US announced a call for applications for the 2024-2025 Fulbright Foreign Student Program.  

The Fulbright Program is the US government's flagship international educational exchange program aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other countries around the world. The Fulbright Foreign Student Program is sponsored by the US Department of State and is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE), reads a press release.  
 
The Fulbright Foreign Student Program provides scholarships for highly motivated young professionals to pursue a master's degree in the United States. Preferred candidates include junior faculty members currently working at higher education institutions in Bangladesh, and junior to mid-level employees at research organizations, think tanks, and NGOs across the public and private sectors.  

The Embassy welcomes applications from students of all disciplines with a special focus on university administration and curriculum development in higher education, public health, biological and physical sciences, social sciences, humanities, business, economics, public policy, environmental sciences, urban planning, the arts, psychology, and security studies.    

Eligibility Requirements:   

  • Have at least a four-year bachelor's degree, with an outstanding academic record from an accredited public or private university in Bangladesh. 
  • Not have a degree from a U.S. college/university or be enrolled in a current degree program in the United States. 
  • Not hold a master's degree from any foreign country (those holding Bangladeshi master's degrees are eligible). 
  • Have at least two years of full-time professional experience relevant to the proposed field of study. 
  • Be fluent in English with a minimum iBT TOEFL score of 90 / IELTS 7.0. 
  • Be a Bangladeshi citizen residing in Bangladesh at the time of application. 
  • Submit a complete online application according to the program

The deadline for submitting the applications is 10:59am Bangladesh Standard Time on 2 June 2023.   

For submitting online application, please visit https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2024 

For detailed application instructions, please visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/29334/ 

